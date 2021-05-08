CHARBONEAU, John "Del"



Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Highland Park,



Michigan, on August 27, 1945, the son of Joseph and Betty (Jacobs) Charboneau and was a 1965 graduate of Garfield High School. Del served in the U.S. Army from 1965 – 1969. On June 15, 1968, in St. John United Church of Christ he married Bonnie A. Adelsperger. He had worked as a ticket agent for Delta Airlines, for 33 years, retiring in 2002.



Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; a sister-in-law, Connie (Ken) Given; 2 nephews, K. Craig (Nichol) Given and Tim Charboneau; two nieces, Deborah Maggot and Dawn Smith; great-niece, Isabella Given.



Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by a son, Troy Charboneau, and a brother Joseph "Buddy" Charboneau.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by burial in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-11:00 am, Monday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hamilton. Online register book available at



