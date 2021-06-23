journal-news logo
CHAPMAN, Robert L.

Age 84, of Kettering passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Bob was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 5, 1937, to the late Raymond and Maude Chapman. Bob taught math, coached baseball and football at Fairmont East and Fairmont H.S. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, David Chapman and grandson, Ryan Chapman. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pat Chapman; children, Kathy (Tony) Chapman-Dick and Rob (Brenda) Chapman; grandchildren, Jake, Luke and Kaylee Chapman; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 12:30-2pm at the Newcomer

Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2pm. Bob will be laid to rest at

David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

