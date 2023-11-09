Chapman, Kendra

Chapman (Ihle), Kendra Key



KENDRA KAY CHAPMAN, 46, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023, following a lengthy illness, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Lima, Ohio on July 2, 1977, the daughter of Casper Ihle and Sherry Clark. Kendra will be remembered for her huge, loving and giving heart and for being an animal lover. She is survived by her parents; husband, Chad C. Chapman; brothers, Anthony and David Ihle; Chad's parents, Ray and Janna Chapman; sister-in-law, Molly Hairston; several nieces and nephews; and her three dogs and three cats. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kim Ihle. A celebration of Kendra's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2023 in the Urbana Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service as well as following the service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral