CHAPMAN, Alex

CHAPMAN, Jr., Alex



Alex Chapman Jr. was born to the union of Alex Chapman Sr. and Christella Chapman in



Dayton, OH, on October 15, 1957. He departed this life on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at



Hospice of Dayton after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bernadette Jones Bailey and brother Stewart Jones.



Alex graduated from Colonel White High School in 1976. He enlisted in the U.S. Army



serving in California and Germany and was honorably



discharged as a SP 4. He worked at Rikes Dept Store, and for Meijers for 22 years.



Alex was a TV, Movie and Sports enthusiast. He was a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Sports fan. Although he never united with any specific Church, Alex gave his life to the Lord later in his adult life.



Alex leaves to survive his memory, two sisters, Joanna Jones and Rochelle Burton, and a host of cousins, nieces, and



nephews.



Funeral service June 6, 2022, at 11 am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment



Dayton National Cemetery.

