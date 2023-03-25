Chaney, Julane I.



Julane Isabel Chaney, age 80, of Yellow Springs, passed away in her home on March 21, 2023. She was born on September 10, 1942, in Columbus, Indiana, the daughter of the late George and Julietta (Walker) Kennedy. Julane is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Marlo Chaney and grandsons, Tyler and Brae Chaney. Julane was a strong-willed and independent woman who proudly raised her son as a single mom. She adored animals and was known for taking in many strays throughout her life and showing them the love that they all deserved. Knowing that she couldn't take them all in, she donated frequently to numerous animal organizations to help them all have better lives. She enjoyed working in horticulture for the local greenhouse in Yellow Springs and loved being with her local friends, socializing often over a glass of wine. For over the past 20 years, Julane was the owner of Julia Etta's Trunk in Yellow Springs where she appreciated the love and support from the community and the customers who quickly became her friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 4-6p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Julane, please donate to an animal charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

