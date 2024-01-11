Chaney, Isaac M. "Ike"



age 91, of Centerville, OH, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 7, 2024, surrounded by his family. Ike's family would like to thank the staff at Sycamore Springs Skilled Nursing as well as VITAS Hospice for the excellent care they provided for him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Church of the Incarnation Parish, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, OH 45459, with a visitation being held an hour prior starting at 10am. Inurment at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Legion Post 5985, 700 Kentshire Dr. Kettering, OH 45440-4248, in Ike's name. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



