Chambers, Larry Lee "LC"



Larry "LC" Lee Chambers, 80, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on October 9, 2023. Larry was born to the late Homer and Lila (Ashworth) Chambers on October 27, 1942, in Nitro, West Virginia. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Greg. Larry is survived by his loving wife Paula Herbst Chambers, of 11 years; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Massimo and Virginia Chambers; nephews Sean (Karen), Matthew (Renee), grandniece Ella and grandnephew Evan. Larry served in the US Army from 1964 to 1966. Larry enjoyed sports. He played collegiate football at Morehead State. He also played tennis and softball. He is in the Dayton Amateur Softball Hall of Fame. He loved his retirement life and relaxing at his country home. "LC" as he was known to many, will be greatly missed by friends and Paula's large family. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted later in 2024. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon will be assisting Larry's family with his final wishes.



Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

