Chambers, Connie



Connie Diane Chambers (nee Green), 68, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on January 12, 2024, in Liberty Township, Ohio. She was born on May 15, 1955, in Fairfield, Ohio. Connie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. Connie had a deep love for the Lord and cherished spending time with people. She was always open to trying new things and had an adventurous spirit. Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Connie is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Thomas Edward Chambers, her daughters Molly (Brandon) Markley and Megan (Scott) Horstmeier, and her grandchildren Grace Markley, Micah Markley, Maria Poneris, and Ava Poneris. She is also survived by her mother, Pauline Green and sister, Carlene(Robert) Robinson. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Walter Carl Green. In her free time, Connie dedicated herself to mission work, making a positive impact on the lives of others. She found fulfillment in helping those in need and spreading love and compassion. A Memorial Visitation will be held on January 19, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Karen Wellington Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com