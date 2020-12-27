CHAMBERLAIN, Kathleen
Kathleen Chamberlain, age 99, of Middletown, passed away December 23, 2020, at Springhill Assisted Living and Memory Care with her daughter Phyllis by her side. She was born August 11, 1921, in Hamilton, OH, to Alfred and Helen (Glaser) Besanceney. She was a Homemaker, dog lover, member of First Christian Church, and had a love for helping people through charitable donations. She sewed regularly, making many of Phyllis' clothes, including her wedding gown. Kathleen was employed by Sears Roebuck & Company in the catalog department until 1952, when she and Richard adopted Tom. She volunteered at Bloomfield Elementary School
library in the early 1970's and was active in Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church Women's Circle. She resided at Spring Hills from 2014 until her death. Mom was loved by many residents and staff for her willingness to help others, and her feisty personality. She enjoyed going out to lunch, playing cards, reading and participating in activities. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Rick) Ruscin; grandchildren, Andrew
(Shannon) Ruscin, Brian (Ariel) Cox, Tanner (Samantha) Ruscin, Mitchell (Taylor) Ruscin, Adam Cox, Taylor Ruscin; 15 great- grandchildren and one on the way; special niece, Jenny Fitzwater. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Richard Chamberlain; son, Thomas Chamberlain; brothers, Edward, Henry, Robert, and Joseph Besanceney;
sister, Marguerite Lipphardt, and best friend of over 60 years, Roberta Alexander. A Visitation will be held Wednesday,
December 30, 2020, from 4:00 PM-7:00PM at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Reverend Conner Thompson and Reverend Carol Oetzel Officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that we continue her legacy of giving to others with Memorial Donations made to Hotdoghill Sanctuary at
www.hotdoghill.com in memory of Kathleen. Condolences may be sent to the family at