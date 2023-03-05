CHALFANT, Marian McNary



Age 97, of Dayton, passed away February 25, 2023. Marian is survived by daughter Dr. Virginia C. Wood of Dayton; grandsons Christopher (Lauren) and Daniel Wood; great-granddaughters Madison and Emiko Wood, son-in-law Norman Luxemburg, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Garnet (Myers) McNary; husband William; sister Doris Stewart and daughter Marilyn. Marian was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, graduated from Trinity High School, Washington, Pennsylvania and obtained her degree in music education from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. She worked as an elementary music teacher in several school districts in southwestern Pennsylvania during her thirty year career, sharing her love of vocal music and inspiring many beginning string students. Marian moved to Dayton in 1990 and volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital for many years. She was a member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Naomi Circle and served as an ordained elder and deacon. During her final years, Marian resided at Fairmont of Washington Township where she enjoyed reading, coloring, and spending time with family. As Marian requested, there will be no funeral service, but rather a private family celebration of her life. Contributions may be made to Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church in Kettering or to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance education programs. To share condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com