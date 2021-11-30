CHAFFIN, Sheryl J.



65, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. She was born to Wilbur and Bobbie Jean Chaffin on Jan. 4, 1956, in



Biloxi, Mississippi. Sheryl was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School and Wright State University, with a bachelor's



degree in education. Sheryl recently retired from Kettering City Schools. She was a Dayton Police officer, and a member of the Police Athletic League and The American Legion.



Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Casey.



Survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Amy Chaffin, and their children, Abigail, Elizabeth and Ian; her



sister-in-law Jeaninne and her children Christina and Jason; her step-daughter and husband, Sara and Marc Torosian, and their children, Paul, Katherine and Cora. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 4th at the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor John Seagraves, officiating. The family will receive friends



Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Lab Rescue (website: https://donate.rescueme.org/lab), in Sheryl's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

