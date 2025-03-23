Chadwick, Milton Earl



Milton Earl Chadwick, 81, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, after being hospitalized. He was the oldest of 4 children born to Milton and Dorothy Chadwick of Upper Sandusky, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James (Vietnam), and his sister, Phoebe. Earl is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marion; his daughters, Malia and Mindy Chadwick; step-children Brian Cohen (Rhonda), Dirk Turner (Darcy), Kelli Pfiffner (Eric); grandchildren Bailey Hilliard (Mack), Seth Stobart (Calaudia), Grayson Stobart, Kaylie Sutter; step-grandchildren Talia McKay (Ryan), Zach Cohen, Morgan Pfiffner, Molly Pfiffner, Abby Turner, and Lauryn Turner; sister, Derinda Jones; nephew, Emory Jones; and special pet, Josie.



Earl was a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School Class of 1961, Wittenberg University BA in Political Science and M. Div in Ministry & Counseling, and Sinclair College AA in Public Service Technology. For 14 years Earl served Ohio Lutheran Congregations in: Casstown (Casstown), Toledo (Grace), Germantown (Emmanuel's) and Dayton (First Lutheran). Earl then spent 30 years with Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas in Dayton, OH. Earl had an interest in Family History and Geneology. He also had a great appreciation for whales, even petting and kissing baby grays. He often said that being up close to whales gives you a great appreciation for creation. Services and internment will be Friday, March 28, at 2 p.m. with the family receiving guests one hour before the service at the Chapel in the Community Mausoleum at David's Cemetary, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering, Ohio.



