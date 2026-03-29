Chad Hilderbrand

Hilderbrand, Chad E.



Chad Edward Hilderbrand, 47, of South Vienna, OH, passed away on March 23, 2026. He was born in Springfield, OH to Cindy (Guisinger) Cross and Nova Wilson.



Chad was a master flooring installer and classic car restorer. He was known for his exceptional work ethic and remarkable craftsmanship, but more importantly his unwavering devotion to his family. Chad was the life of every party and the first person anyone would call in a catastrophe. He particularly enjoyed fishing, restoring his classic cars, playing pool and going on adventures with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jessica, their children Shania, Ethan, and Cassidy, precious grandchildren Kayson, Kingston, and Karter; mother Cindy Cross and father-in-law Hubert Flanery, siblings Christina Dees, Michelle "Shelly" Leece, Wanda Wilson, Rodney Wilson, and Roger Eaton, beloved nieces, nephews, two God children, in-laws, and countless friends. Chad is preceded in death by his father Nova Wilson, stepfather Lee Cross, grandparents Victor and Margaret Guisinger, uncles Paul and Gene Guisinger, beloved dog Max, nephews James "Bubba" Sisler, Koda Viol, and numerous other extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Richards, Raff and Dunbar, 838 E. High St. Springfield on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 from 3-4 pm followed by funeral services at 4 pm and a celebration of life at 6pm at American Legion, 1913 E. Pleasant St. Springfield. Classic car owners are invited to join the service and follow to the celebration.





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