Chabot, Charles

Charles Barry Chabot died on August 27, 2023. Barry was born on September 22nd, 1944, to Mildred and Charles Chabot in Worcester, Massachusetts, the first of what would be their five children. At the time of his birth his father was serving in the United States military during World War II and was stationed in Bari, Italy, hence his name. His younger siblings, in order of birth, are Valerie Cohen (Steven), Wendy Chabot (Ken), Robert Chabot (Patti) and Peter Chabot.



He married his wife of 53 years, Susan Brant Chabot, in Summit, New Jersey, on August 31, 1968. They have two sons, Jeff (Betsy Buerk) and Justin (Monica Kay) and six grandchildren, Charlie, Hank, Brant, Walker, Elle and Cole.



He graduated from Colgate University (BA) in 1966, and later earned graduate degrees from Clark University (MA) and SUNY Buffalo (PhD). He considered it his great fortune to teach English for thirty-four years at two institutions: Thirteen years at American University, and twenty-one years at Miami University. He published two academic books: Freud on Schreber: Psychoanalytic Theory and the Critical Act (1982) and Writers for the Nation: American Literary Modernism (1997).



When he and Susan retired from Miami University in 2004, they moved to Black Mountain, North Carolina, where they enjoyed the beauty of the mountains and their new friends in the Asheville area. In 2015, they returned to Oxford and resumed taking advantage of the many resources Miami University makes available to the residents of its small town.



Barry wished to be cremated and to forego any formal memorial service. He would prefer that his friends and family take pleasure from their memories of time with him and their recognition that he enjoyed a fulfilling life. Instead of flowers, Barry and the family encourage you to donate to Hospice of Cincinnati or your favorite charity in his name.



