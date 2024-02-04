Cecil, Mary Katherine "Katie"



Age 96 of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024. She was born on September 26, 1927 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Owen and Mary (Nicholson) Warford. Katie was part of the Class of '42 at St. Augustine School, was a proud Avon Lady for 44 years, and had most recently been a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Trenton. She married her husband of 50 years, James Henry Cecil Jr. on January 30, 1954 in Lawrenceburg, IN, and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2004. Katie is survived by her daughters, Patricia Eckstein and the late Tony, Pamela Duckett and the late Norman, and Emily "Shelly" (Roger) Midkiff; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Hicks, Gary (Dawn) Hicks, Craig (Lindsey) Eckstein, Neal (Liz) Midkiff, Jamie (Robert) Garrett, Jennifer Midkiff, and Jackie Midkiff; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Tom) Davin; sister-in-law, Nettie Delk; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Christopher Hicks; one great-grandchild; and sisters, Helen Gray and Charlene Cook. A Visitation will be held from 5pm until 8pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the funeral home with Deacon Larry Gronas officiating. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com