Cecil Burns Sr.

Burns Sr, Cecil L.
Age 75, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 16, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 27, 2026, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
