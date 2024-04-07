CECERE, Gregory



Deacon Greg Cecere, 77 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2024.



Greg was born October 5, 1946 in Newark, NJ and was the son of Maria Grace and Crescenzo Victorio Cecere. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Newark, NJ in 1964, and attended college at Newark College of Engineering (now the New Jersey Institute of Technology) earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1968. After graduation, he moved to Ohio and was employed as an Aerospace Engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) from August 1968 until his retirement in 2001. Answering God's call to serve as a permanent deacon, Greg was ordained to the permanent Diaconate for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati on June 20, 1987.



Greg had a passion for living his faith and touched the lives of many throughout his journey on earth. He was an active member of the WPAFB Catholic Community for 42 years and served as a Parish Council member (1968-1987), choir member (1972-2011), and then as a deacon. In 1999, Greg transitioned to Queen of Apostles Community (QAC) at Mount St. John in Beavercreek, serving as deacon, parish secretary, and Pastoral Associate, as well as supporting various church activities until his death. He loved to cook and travel, and always looked forward to Sunday lunch with Fr. Tom Schroer, his dear friend and pastor. Greg treasured getting together with his WPAFB buddies for lunch, helping to coordinate as well as participating in the annual Blessing of the Bikes, gathering with his Diaconate friends and numerous parish friends, as well as with his long-time friend and college buddy Al Gonsiska, who persuaded him to move to Ohio after graduation. Not having any family in the Dayton region, he was grateful to have so many adopted brothers and sisters who loved him very much.



Greg was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Joseph (Sue Layne), Robert, Christopher (Lillian), sister, Marianna, nephew Christopher Cecere. He is survived by three nephews, Mark Cecere (Libby), Gregory Cecere (Jennifer), and Michael Cecere (Lesa Gigante), a grandniece, Nicole White (Joshua), and a great-grand nephew and great-grand niece.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Queen of Apostles Chapel located on Mount Saint John, 4435 Patterson Road, Beavercreek, OH. Visitation with the family will be held beginning at 9:30 AM, with the Funeral Mass/Celebration of Life at 10:30AM. Interment will follow in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in Deacon Greg's name to Spiritus: A Marianist Lay Community, 4400 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, OH 45430; Hospice of Dayton; or your own favorite charity.



