journal-news logo
X

CAUDILL, Onita

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CAUDILL, Onita

Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence, just 6 days

before her 92nd birthday. Onita retired from Gem City Ice Cream after 17 years of service, was a member of Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church. She enjoyed her flowers, traveling, UK basketball and her grandchildren. Onita was

preceded in death by her

beloved husband, Fred and her daughter, Sandra. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Theresa Caudill; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives, friends and neighbors. Funeral service 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Ray Williamson officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on

Wednesday from 11 AM until service time.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top