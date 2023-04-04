Caudill, Darrell



Darrell Caudill 72, of Springfield, passed away March 31, 2023, in Kettering Hospital. He was born July 10, 1950, in High Hat, Kentucky, the son of Russell and Clara (Street) Caudill. Darrell was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp having served in Viet Nam and was a 1968 graduate of Greenon High School. Survivors include four children; Angie Ireland, Charity, April and Katy, numerous grandchildren including; James, Gina and Aaron (Liz), one sister; Freeda Kearfott and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter; Lisa Caudill, his parents and siblings; Darrell, Vivian and Junior. Graveside funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in Enon cemetery with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

