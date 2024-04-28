Catron, Nancy

Catron (Stevens), Nancy Ann

Nancy Ann Catron, 80 of Springfield, passed away peacefully April 16, 2024, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 7:00PM Thursday, May 2, 2024, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until the time of the services. Full obituary and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

