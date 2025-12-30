Cathy Arnold

Arnold, Cathy



In Loving Memory 1967-2025



Catherine Gene Arnold, 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away in her home on December 27, 2025 after a long and bravely fought battle with cancer. Daughter of Robert and Rhea Williams; and sister to Beverly and Leslie. Loving wife of 35 years to Scott; devoted mother to three children; Zach, Tye, and Bree; and proud grandmother to Jade and Raven. Cathy had a passion for aviation and found great joy in flying her airplane. As a successful business owner in interior design, she had a keen eye for bringing warmth and beauty into every space she touched. We will miss her laugh, smile, and enthusiasm for life. She will be remembered for her strength and deep love for her family.



Love you always, Your family



Family will greet friends Friday, January 2 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm at the funeral home.



