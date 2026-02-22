Catherine Taylor

Marchbanks Taylor, Catherine



Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed Catherine Lee Marchbanks Taylor, 68, of Trotwood, Ohio, into His loving embrace on February 9, 2026. Born on August 14, 1957, Catherine lived a life that bore witness to her faith, her joyous love of family and her courageous sense of purpose.



Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Ray Marchbanks, Sr. and Georgia Lee Johnson Marchbanks and siblings, Christopher Marchbanks and Cynthia Crump. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, daughter Catherine "Sparkle" Taylor and son Dion Anthony Taylor and her loving husband William Taylor, Jr. She is survived by brother, Dr. Jack Marchbanks (Alice Flowers) of Columbus, OH, brother Elmer "El" Marchbanks, Jr. and sister Josephine "Cookie" Barnett (Ronald, Sr.) of Dayton, OH; her dearest friend, Wendi Donnelly; nephews Ronald Barnett, Jr. and Frank Crump III; nieces Tiana Crump, Kaleena Richardson (Jason) and Jasmine Blake (Larry, Jr.) and their children, her grand nieces and nephews, for whom she always wished a bright future.



Catherine was a devoted daughter, sharing sister, attentive aunt, caring cousin and faithful friend. She was a dedicated wife. Most of all, she was mother who loved her two children unconditionally.



Celebration of Life: Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Visitation: 10:30am. Service: 11:30am. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar Street; Dayton, Ohio 45402. In lieu of flowers, the Taylor Family requests that friends and acquaintances contribute to the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church's George W. Lucas Scholarship Fund.



