Catharine Miller

Miller, Catharine Rose



Catharine Rose Miller, age 95, went home into the Lord's hands on December 13th at the Springfield Masonic Community, surrounded by her loving family. Born in North Hampton, Ohio to Cecil and Barney Warren, she graduated from North Hampton High School, Class of 1948. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother that had a kind and loving heart and was always willing to serve others around her. While she lived most of her life in North Hampton, she also lived in Huber Heights, Indian Lake, and Springfield. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She always had a tender and caring heart that believed in the power of prayer and that the best thing you could ever give someone was your time. Her warmth, generosity and steadfast love is the legacy that she leaves behind with everyone that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Foster and George Warren, and sisters Laura Heidorn, Voneva Merritt, and Genevieve Prickett, and husband Russell, who was her childhood sweetheart and were married for 69 years, and her oldest son, Daniel. Survivors include: son, William (Bonnie) Miller and their children Nicholas (Brittany) Miller and Jessica Miller; son Chris (Cheryl) Miller and their children Whitney (Jason) Ordeneaux, Haleigh (Ryan) Olsen, and Brice (Kristen) Miller; and son Rodney (Kathy) Miller and their children Ella (Adam) Storey and Collin Miller; and also the children of her late son, Daniel, Chantel (Randy) Ganger and Dustin Miller. Also surviving are numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other family members. She was an active member of Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren and The Cornerstone Church at Hunstville. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as sewing, reading, cooking, playing the organ, singing, and collecting cardinals. She was a lifelong learner, and you would often find her learning how to decorate cakes, make quilts, write stories, and do ceramics. She had a great love for music that she passed on to all of her sons. She also served as a dispatcher for the Pike Township Fire and EMS Department. Visitation will be held Monday, December 22, 2025, from 11am-1pm with a celebration of Catharine's life beginning at 1:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. Interment will follow at Myers Cemetery in North Hampton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





