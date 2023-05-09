Caswell, Elizabeth

Caswell (Burke), Elizabeth Jane "Liz"



Elizabeth Jane Burke Caswell was born to Isabella (Hartke) and David Burke on February 22, 1947 and found eternal rest on May 5, 2023. The fourth of ten children, Liz married the love of her life Frank Owen Caswell on June 15, 1968. They were blessed with a son, Jeffrey Caswell. Liz graduated from St. Marys Memorial High School in St. Marys Ohio and graduated from nurses training at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Liz worked in the operating room at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton before transitioning to Metropolitan Life which later became United Health Care where she worked for more than 35 years. While working, Liz completed her bachelor's degree in business. Liz adored her family and particularly loved being with her grandchildren Meredith, Alec and Reid Caswell. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Liz was a devout Catholic and longtime member of Incarnation Church in Dayton where she often volunteered to take blood pressure. In retirement, she was a dedicated volunteer with Friends of the Library for Washington Centerville Library, and at St. Leonard's retirement community. Liz enjoyed family gatherings where she could be heard to make a Tarzan call for laughs. Liz was a kind and thoughtful person. She passed while last rites were being administered and surrounded by family. Liz is predeceased by her husband, Frank Caswell, brother, James Burke, sister, Barbara Parramore, her parents David and Isabella Burke, and her father and mother in law, Donald and Eleanor Caswell. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Mary Lynn) Caswell; grandchildren, Meredith Caswell, Alec Caswell and Reid Caswell, siblings, Anne Deiters, Carolyn (Terry) Fenstad, David Burke, Florence (Larry) Smith, Gertrude (Denny) Bushman, Howard (Debbe) Burke and Irvin Burke, brothers in law Mike Caswell (Sue Ford), Bruce (Beth) Caswell, and so many dear nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home 314 West High Street, St. Marys Ohio 45885 on Tuesday May 9, 2023.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 6959 Glynwood Road, St. Marys, Ohio 45885 at 11 am, Father John Tonkin presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas Cemetery Association 16746 Townline Kossuth Road St. Marys, Ohio 45885 or Friends of Washington-Centerville Library www.wclibrary.info. Condolences may be sent to www.millerfuneralhomes.net

