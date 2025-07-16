Casper, Arthur Brandeis "Brandy"



CASPER, Arthur "Brandy" Brandeis, age 85, passed away July 12, 2025, beloved son of Isidor and Helen "Dolly" Casper, loving companion of Willy Salet, dear father of Seth (Shannon) Steinberg, caring grandfather of Evan Alexandra and Jordan Steinberg, brother of Robert "Bob" (Mary) Casper, long-time friend of his law partners Will Allen, Pat Allen, and Mary Allen.



Brandy attended Miami University and received his J.D. in 1967 from Ohio Northern University. Following graduation, he joined his father Isidor and Uncle Jack at Casper & Casper Law Firm in Middletown, Ohio. After a devoted career as an attorney, he retired to Palm Beach, Florida. He enjoyed many water sports, fishing, and even spent some time as a pilot. Brandy was involved with Cincinnati Opera for many years He also gave back to Miami University through their scholarship funds year after year.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 11:00AM in the chapel at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd Middletown, Ohio 45044. Burial will directly follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice would be greatly appreciated.



