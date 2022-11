CASEY, Brian L.



Brian L. Casey – age 61 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born July 22, 1961. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 12 Noon until time of service (1PM) at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014.



