Case, Philip "Phil"



Philip E. "Phil" Case, age 71, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday November 19, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on May 24, 1953, son of the late Doris L. (Mendenhall) and John O. Case. Phil was intellectually curious, which is what drove him. He had a beautiful mind, with a passion for the history and origins of music. He came from a musical family going back three generations. He and his wife Ann played old-time duet music and traveled and performed for 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Rebecca Goforth. Phil is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Ann (Helmers) Case; his brother Mark (O'Connell) Case; his sister, Sharon Goforth; 3 nieces, Jennifer (Steve) Radabaugh, Katherine Longest and Alison McKeon; several great nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m.  12 p.m., Tuesday November 26, 2024, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Brian Law officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com