Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

CASCARDO, Adolph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CASCARDO, Adolph N. "Al"

Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Al was the Owner and Salesman for ANC Home Products. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran

during the Vietnam War and

attended Christian Life Center. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Raphael and Carmela Cascardo and sister, Joann Lauricello. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Heather R. Austin and Branden Uhrig; son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Mechelle Cascardo; grandchildren, Shaun and Katie Cascardo, Alec Cascardo, Natalie and fiancé Jared Wamsley, and Abbi Austin; niece, Jessica Lauricello Mills; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:30 AM, Monday, February 28, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. If desired,

memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Veterans

Hospital Hospice Unit in Al's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
VANCE, Ernestine
4
Zeismer, Naomi
5
BURSON, Raye
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top