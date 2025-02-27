Carver, Kathy

CARVER (Hall), Kathy A.



66, of Union, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to Joseph & Mary Hall (Waldren) on Sept. 9, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio. Kathy was a member of the V.F.W. Post #5434 Ladies Auxiliary in Union. She enjoyed camping, butterflies and spending time at Lake Laramie. But, above all else, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Steven B. Carver, her siblings including Charles Stubblefield, Lois Stubblefield, Johnny Stubblefield, Stanley Hall, Wilber Hall, Edward Hall, Noah Hall, Christina Hall. Survived by 2 sons, David Carver (Amanda) & Steven J. Carver; twin daughters, Kasey Carver (Chris) & Karey Carver; brother, Francis Hall; grandchildren, Alex, Aiden, Emma, Hailie, Jackson, Annabelle, Precious, M.J., Jozie & Jacob; great grandchildren, Harrison, Hazel, Willow & Pixie-Raine; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives in Cookeville, TN & many friends. The family will receive friends from 12 noon Saturday, Mar. 1, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, to the start of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. The burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



