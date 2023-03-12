Carter-Warnock, Michele

Carter-Warnock (Carter), Michele R. "Missy"



Michele "Missy" R. Carter-Warnock, age 57, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 2, 1965 to John Carter and Bonnie Blazek. Michele was preceded in death by her father John Carter, and her niece Ashley. Michele is survived by her husband of 16 years Glenn Warnock; son Kyle; daughter Tabetha; stepson Shelby; mother Bonnie Blazek; sister Karen Carter-Anderson; brother and sister-in-law Johnny and Becky Carter; grandchildren Wyatt and Ava; great niece Kyleigh. Fishing and gardening was a highlight of Michele's life. She enjoyed many fishing outings with her husband, and loved being outdoors surrounded by nature. Michele loved her children dearly, and they were always the center of her thoughts. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439.

