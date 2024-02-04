CARTER, DOUGLAS LEE



CARTER, Douglas Lee, age 57, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Douglas was born June 3, 1966 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. Among survivors is his wife of 35 years, Peggy Ann (Potter) Carter. Visitation will be Friday, February 9, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to his family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Phone: 513-422-4545. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



