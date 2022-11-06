CARSE, Louise Jean



LOUISE JEAN CARSE, 93, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on August 24, 1929, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Hazel (Stilgenbauer) Kidder. Jean retired as a Registered Nurse with 35 years of service and was a member of the 44th OVI Band. Survivors include her two sons, Steve P. Carse and David Q. Carse; one sister, Martha McCoy; one brother, Thomas (Becky) Kidder; two grandchildren, John and Charles Carse and four great-grandchildren, Russell, Aaron, Averleigh and River and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Siboney Carse and John Howard Carse and one brother, James Kidder. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.




