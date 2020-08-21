X

CARR, Richard

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CARR, Richard J. Richard J. Carr, united with God on August 18th, 2020. Rick now spends his days with his recently deceased mother Mary Lou; his father, John; his sister, Cheryl, and his brothers, John and Dan. Rick would want to be remembered with a smile on his face, telling a joke to make other people laugh. Rick grew up in Bellefontaine and later moved to Huber Heights, OH. He enjoyed 40 years of relationships with clients as a barber and cherished his weekends with his family. He spent the last 14 years employed with an incredibly generous company Cardinal Health. He embraced his role as a father and always made time for his children as he was often the coach, mentor and head cheerleader for all of their life events. He was a wonderful grandfather and loved every minute giggling, laughing and hugging his grandkids. He spent 40 incredible years raising a family, traveling, and building memories with his wife and best friend, Shelly. Rick is survived by his wife, Shelly and his children, Adam (Tarah) and Sarah (Mark); grandchildren Noah, Jonah, Gracie girl (Norah), and his little buddy boy, (Grant); brothers, Dave, Greg and George, and his best friend Tim. A Walk Through Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save A Warrior https://everloved.com/life-of/rick-carr/ in Rick's memory.

