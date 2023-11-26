Carr (Scott), Pamela Jeanne "Pam"



CARR, Pamela Jeanne, (Scott), age 74 of Union, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Sheldon, daughter Lori (Michael) Welsh of Dublin, OH, son Jerod (Cynthia) Carr of Tucson, AZ, 4 grandchildren, Brandon and Connor Welsh, Chandler and Caitlyn Carr, brother Mike (Clare) Scott of CO. Memorial Services 2 pm Saturday, December 9th at Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Dayton Chapter, or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Pam's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com