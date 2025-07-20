Carr, Nancy Lynn

Carr (Harris), Nancy Lynn

age 93, departed this life on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM - 12 PM. Service to follow 12 PM, Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Third St. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com

