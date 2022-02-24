CARR, Marcia A.



Marcia A. Carr, 84, of Springfield, Ohio, fell asleep and woke up on February 21, 2022, in her new home with Jesus where she was reunited with Hermann, her childhood sweetheart and husband of almost 64 years. She was born on



September 3, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio.



While attending Roosevelt Junior High School, Marcia was introduced by a friend to a dashing young aspiring magician named Hermann Carr. They fell in love and upon graduation from Springfield High School, they were married on Christmas Eve, 1955.



Marcia is survived by her 3 children Clark D. Carr, Mark L. (Sandra) Carr, and Marcia Carr (Dale) Hagler; five grandchildren Logan C. (Cara) Carr, S. Connor (Brooke) Carr, Andrea L. Carr, Christina E. Carr and Audrey L. Carr; two grand-stepchildren Jimmy Hagler and Jinnifer Hagler (Jim)



Daugherty; one sister, Linda Miller and nephew Ted (Karen) Frericks.



Marcia is preceded in death by her husband, Hermann, the love of her life, and her parents, Harold L. Miller and Audrey (Gurney) Miller.



Throughout her high school years, Marcia assisted Hermann with his "Cavalcade of Magical Mysteries Show". Upon graduation from high school in 1955, Marcia attended the Springfield Community Hospital Nursing program, while her boyfriend, Hermann, served in the Armed Forces at Fort Devens in the Army while in the United Service Organization (USO). They were married on Christmas Eve, 1955, by Rev. Brandeberry at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Hermann was home on a one week leave from the Army before returning to Massachusetts with his new bride after Christmas.



After Hermann's service time in the Army, Hermann and Marcia returned to Springfield where they started their family. While raising her family, Marcia worked as Hermann's



assistant throughout her entire lifetime.



Hermann and Marcia specialized in a variety of magical entertainment for all ages. "The Cavalcade of Magical Mysteries



Illusion Stage Show" was produced and directed by Hermann and Marcia. Hermann was acclaimed the "Midwest Magic



Specialist" by the Nation's magical experts. The Carrs' show was truly the Midwest million-dollar illusion stage show.



Marcia's love for home and family filled her heart to the point of overflowing to all who had the joy of knowing her. Family was her heartbeat and there was nothing more important than being with her family and having everyone together for birthdays and the holidays.



Marcia was everyone's friend. No matter where she went, she became friends with total strangers. To know her was to love her. She just had this way about her that made you smile and made you feel loved. She always saw the best in everyone she met.



She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her love of family and her huge heart.



The family is asking that donations be made to the Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center.



Visitation for Marcia's Celebration of Life will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503 on Monday, February 28th from 4pm – 7pm.



The funeral service will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 1 at 11am.



Her Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery on Hermann Carr Way in Springfield with a private family gathering.



