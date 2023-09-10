Carpenter, Patricia

Carpenter (Pochard), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann (Pochard) Carpenter, age 96 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023 at Heritagespring of West Chester. She was born August 2, 1927 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Jesse and Helen (Koons) Pochard and was a 1945 graduate of Hamilton High School.



On November 28, 1946, in St. Veronica Church, she married Ralph K. Carpenter and he preceded her in death on November 5, 1999. Patricia worked as a sales and service representative with Champion Paper Company. A member of Sacred Heart Church she also was active in the Hamilton Senior Citizens.



Survivors include her children, Kevin (Maggie) Carpenter and April A. Gardella; grandchildren, Kenny (Sarah) Carpenter, Megan Carpenter, Angela, Sarah and Emily Gardella; great grandchildren, Eva, Jessa and Isla Carpenter.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Thursday September 14, 2023 in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Niles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30AM Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church Narthex. Burial will be in St Mary Cemetery. Online register book available at www.zettler funeralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com