Carpenter, Floyd

Carpenter, Rev. Floyd



Rev. Floyd Carpenter, age 92, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away, Thursday July 27, 2023, at home with loving family by his side. He was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on May 6, 1931, son of the late Ercell and Rev. Hewie Carpenter. Rev. Floyd has been in the ministry since 1960 ~ passionately serving the Lord. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Marcus White; a great-granddaughter, Rayna Danielle White; and a son-in-law, Danny White; 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lela D. (Day) Carpenter; his 4 children, Tim (Jo) Carpenter, Ercel (Tom) Trochelman, Susan (Todd) Kaiser, and Beverly "Janie" (Chris) Herron; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 12 brothers and sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Visitation will be held 5  7 p.m., Wednesday August 2, 2023, at the Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday the 3rd, with Pastor James Setser and Pastor Larry Thomas officiating. The burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, serving the family. For a more complete obituary and to share condolences, please go to daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com