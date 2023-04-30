Carpenter, Albert L. "Al"



Albert L. "Al" Carpenter age 93 passed away Thursday April 27, 2023. He was born October 21, 1929 in Hamilton to the late Henry and Ruby Faye (nee Nantz) Carpenter. Al was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged he went on to work for and ultimately retired from Champion Paper after 42 years. On December 12, 1975 in Hamilton he married Zella Crook. Al is survived by his wife of almost 48 years Zella Carpenter; four children Mike (Susan) Carpenter, Terri (Claude) Angel, Jim (Patricia) Crook, Bob (Dee) Crook; eight grandchildren JR (Samantha) Carpenter, Chad (Brittney) Carpenter, Samantha (Dustin) Opp, Jessica Newton, Cody Carpenter, Gretchen (Will) Price, Tonya Howard, Amanda Jones; thirteen great grandchildren and was also survived by many other family and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Brandon Angel and granddaughter Megan Angel. The family wishes to thank Golden Years Nursing Center for their compassionate care of Al. Visitation at the Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday May 4, 2023 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Rick Rhodus officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

