Carone, Dominico "Don" "Dominic"



Dominico "Dominic" "Don" Carone, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2025, at The James Hospital, following a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 30, 2025, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (4500 Ackerman Blvd) from 12-1 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow, starting at 1PM. Don will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery, where his memory will be honored. Following David's Cemetery, all are invited to join the family for a reception at Presidential Banquet Center (4548 Presidential Way).



