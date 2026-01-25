Carolyn Pelphrey

Pelphrey (Mathis), Carolyn Jean



Carolyn Jean Pelphrey passed unexpectedly on December 28, 2025. She was born on August 13, 1943, to James Luther & Maude Mathis.



She is survived by her children Theresa (LaMar) Wallace, Nina Stratton, Tonda(Tim) Boyd, David Matney, Glenda (Richard) Brakeall, and Rita (Ron) Molitor, sister Loretta (Jim) King, brothers Tom(Bev) Mathis, Elbie (Maxine) Mathis, and Roger Mathis, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as many nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in laws, extended family members and friends.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 35 years, Thomas Pelphrey Jr., her first husband Orville "Joney" Matney, her siblings, Bernie Ellis, Paul Raymond, Norma, Lonnie, James, Leeta, Mary Alice, Patricia Louise, Bonnie, Nora, Lana, and Michael Dean.



Carolyn most enjoyed spending time with her family. There wasn't anything that she wouldn't do for any one of them! She loved all crafts, especially ceramics and sewing. She was always painting ceramics to give as gifts. If anyone needed pants hemmed, curtains made or clothing alterations, she could be found in front of her sewing machine getting the job done. Some of her other interests included making buckeyes with several generations, "pushing buttons" at the casino, and watching murder mysteries as she was a true crime detective – couch division. Her sweet tooth was known by everyone that visited by the candy drawer in the fridge and the bowl on the counter. Twinkies could always be found in the cabinet. She will be most remembered for her loving ear and generous, giving heart.



A Celebration of Life will take place on January 31, 2026, from 2-5pm at The Main House, 104 W Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Please join us in sharing memories of Carolyn.



Memorial contributions can be made in Carolyn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or AMVETS (960 Checkrein Ave., Columbus, OH 43229).



