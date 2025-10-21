Carolyn Harris

Harris (Riley), Carolyn Ruth



Carolyn Ruth (Riley) Harris was born on November 16, 1948 and passed away on October 15, 2025 at home with family,



Carol was born in Germantown and spent most of her life in the Middletown and Franklin area. She enjoyed being with her family most of all. She was a traveler and loved spending time with her Church family.



Carol is preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara (Hensley) Riley; several siblings, Wilgus, Thelma, Ernest, Helen and Billy Ray. She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband, Wayne Miller, her son, Brian and daughter, Lynda (Miller) Mills and the love of her life, Paul.



Carol is survived by her son, Mike Miller, sister, Buelah Evans and a brother, James Riley. She also has several grandkids, Jeffery Miller, Demi Miller, Trystan (Bethany) Miller, Seth (Olivia) Miller and a soon to be great grandchild. Carol also leaves behind her beloved Daisy.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro with Pastor Ken Dillingham officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.



Memories or condolences may be sent to the Harris family at www.anderson-fh.com.



