Carole Arnett

Arnett, Carole Maxine



Carole Maxine Arnett, age 89, of Union, passed into eternity to be with Jesus, her lord and savior, on Friday, November 21, 2025. She was born to the late Max Edward and Dorothy Virginia (Williams) Brown on July 13, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio. Carole graduated from Randolph High School, class of 1955. She worked multiple different places in her lifetime including the Dayton Daily News, Dairy Queen, multiple law offices, dog grooming, and election poles for 30 years. Carole was an active member of the Union Baptist Church as she served as the church clerk and taught Sunday school. She was apart of multiple different clubs including the Women's Republican Club and the Christian Women's Club. Carole would want everyone to know that her faith in Christ guided her every step throughout her life. Carole is survived by her Children: David (Cynthia) Arnett, Brenda (Tim) Bell and beloved rescue dog: Gracie; Grandchildren: David (Christina) II, Candice (Donte), Stephanie (Randy), Wendy, Adam, Mindi, Zachary B., Ben (Amber), and Zachary T.; Great Grandchildren: Ashley, Jason, Jackson, EJ, Nelly, Mica, David III, Lizzy, Dani, Zander, Michaella, Alyssa (Lyle), Brent, Darien, Kyle, Lincoln, Max, Daniel, Randy, Christina, Steven, and Kevin; Great-Great Granddaughters: Ava and Josephine; along with numerous other family members, close friends, and other friends that called her Grandma. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 66 years: Pastor Charles Jackson Arnett; Children: Sheryl Arnett and Jack Arnett; and Brother: Lowell Brown. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322). Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery (6037 Phillipsburg Union Rd, Clayton, Ohio) The family will receive friends on Friday, November 28, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International (PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800) To view the service for Carole or leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.kindredfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com