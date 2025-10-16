Carol Srode

Srode (Fenner), Carol A.



age 88, passed away Friday, October 10, 2025. Carol was born on August 26, 1937. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Srode and her parents, William and Pauline Fenner. Carol is survived by her son, David Srode, her daughter Julie (Tim) Wells, and her grandsons Tony Wells, Mitch (Emily) Wells, Tom (Bailey) Wells. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Landon, Madden, Sawyer, Max, Louise, and Holden. Funeral services will be 1pm Monday, October 20, 2025 at Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr. Vandalia, OH 45377. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



