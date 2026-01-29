Carol Shaw

Lloyd Shaw, Carol L.



Carol L. Lloyd Shaw, 83, of North Hampton, passed away on Monday, January 26, 2026. She was born March 3, 1942, in Casstown, OH, the daughter of the late Robert J. and Letha Trostel. Carol retired from PNC Bank after 30 years and worked at Victory Lanes as the League record keeper. She was a member of North Hampton Community Church and a Pike TWP Fire Department Auxiliary, making pies, cakes and cube steak sandwiches for many fundraisers over the years. Carol is survived by her husband Richard Shaw; children Chris Lloyd and Suzie Moore; step-children Rick (Jill) Shaw and Renea (Victor) Baker; brother Nelson Trostel; grandchildren Cody (Chelsea) Lloyd, Jessica Lloyd, Nick (Sarah) Lloyd, Marlee (Glenn) Cole, Tre' Russell, Evan Russell, Rylie Scerba, Tanner Mercer, Matt Shaw, and JT Shaw; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Evan Lloyd; daughter Wendy Lloyd; four brothers; and one sister. Visitation will be held Monday February 2, 2026, from 4-6pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral to honor Carol will be held Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 10:00am at North Hampton Community Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





