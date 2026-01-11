Carol Follmer

Follmer, Carol



Carol Jean Follmer, 90 of Monroe, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 2, 2026. She was born on April 24, 1935, in Middletown, to her parents, the late Glenn Jacoby Maier and Hilda Louise (Epp) Maier of Monroe, Ohio. Carol is survived by her son Michael D. Follmer (Pamela); daughter, Sharon A. Follmer; three grandchildren, Kelly, Stephanie and Kayley, and six great-grandchildren.



Carol will be remembered for her deep love for life, her family and her enduring faith. A visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm on Monday, January 12, 2026, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the next day at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.



