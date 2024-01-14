Carney, Betty

Carney (Bishop), Betty Lou



Betty Lou Carney (Bishop), age 85, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on January 5, 2024, at home after a day of doing everything she enjoyed. Betty grew up in Springfield, Ohio, and attended college at Wittenburg University and Ohio State University to become an amazing educator. She taught multiple subjects in high schools, night schools and college. Betty retired from teaching after 40 years. She also retired from Speedway LLC after multiple years and positions. Once retired Betty returned to her first love, music, by playing percussion in the Centerville Community Band, the Kettering Community Band, and the Dayton University Band as well as playing her Base in the Miami Valley Orchestra. She enjoyed staying busy, so she was also a member of the Centerville Arts Commission and an active member of her church. Betty was preceded in death by Father: Arthur W Bishop and Mother: Sarah "Myrtle" Bishop. Betty is survived by her son: Arthur (Melissa) Carney, daughter: Melissa (Jeff) Frazer, sisters: Mary (Donald) Riley and Jeanne (Roger) Gordon. Grandchildren: Samantha Carney, Wyatt Carney, Mason Carney, Rosealeen Frazer, James Frazer and Brooke Greenlee, James' Fiancée. Numerous other relatives and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. Betty requested no service to morn her loss; however, in lieu of flowers or cards Betty requested contributions be made to Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417) or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanah, UT 84741) in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com