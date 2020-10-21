CARLISLE, Elaine

CARLISLE (Muhlenkamp), Elaine Ann



Age 73, of Clayton, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was a graduate of Good Samaritan School of Nursing where she graduated Valedictorian of her class. Elaine



retired with over 42 years of service as a Registered Nurse. She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital with 30 years and later retired from Gem City Surgical with 12 years. She was a



member of the Good Samaritan Alumni Association and was the recipient of the Excellence in Nursing Award by the



Dayton Daily News. She also just recently was inducted into the Hospice Honor Society for Nursing. Elaine was active for many years with the Northmont Football Association and the Northmont Football Hall of Fame. She also served as a coordinator with the Breast Cancer Support Group at Samaritan North Health Center and was proud to serve thousands of



patients from the Miami Valley. Elaine was instrumental in bringing Relay for Life to Northmont. She was also a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and was active with Northmont F.I.S.H. She is survived by her husband of 51 years: Thomas M. Carlisle, sons: Christopher (Amy) Carlisle, Patrick (Diana) Carlisle, grandchildren: Andrew, Pudge, Braidan,



Megan & Daniel Patrick Carlisle, siblings: Ivan (Sue) Muhlenkamp, Lavaughn (Doris) Muhlenkamp, Ben Muhlenkamp, Lou Ann Knoth, Juanita Buening, Kathy Coon, brother-in-law: Elmer Kuess, sisters-in-law: Delores Muhlenkamp, Janet Muhlenkamp, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Linus and Esther (Krieg) Muhlenkamp, sons: Andrew and Daniel Carlisle, brothers: Alvin Muhlenkamp, Ernie Muhlenkamp and sister: Erma Kuess. A public walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). A private service will be held with family on Friday morning with interment following at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Carlisle Academic & Football Scholarship Fund c/o the Northmont Education Foundation. Due to the COVID-19



pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To watch the service for Elaine and to leave online condolences to the family, please



visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com