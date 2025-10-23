Carlene Davis

Davis (Hardy), Carlene A.



Carlene A. Davis age 88 passed away Tuesday October 21, 2025. She was born September 13, 1937 in Hamilton to the late Carl and Helen (Wind) Hardy. Carlene was a long time member of the Ohio Eastern Star, Young Matron Club of Hamilton, FOP Auxiliary, and helped with Meals on Wheels. She is survived by two daughters Andrea (Brian) Batdorf, Jennifer (John) Thomas; six grandchildren Brittany (Brian) Miller, Nate (Amanda) Thomas, Dalton (Emilee) Batdorf, Hunter Batdorf, Annie Batdorf, Samantha (Trevor) Jones; four great grandchildren Davis and Blake Miller, Maverick and Maisee Batdorf and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years Bill Davis; son Greg Davis and brother Nick Hardy. Visitation at Queen of Peace Parish 2550 Millville Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday October 25, 2025 from 9:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am with Father Nam Vu, Celebrant. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com