CARL, Michael N.



73, was called to heaven on February 27, 2021. He leaves as his legacy wife, Mary C. (McQuay), daughters Melissa Bridgett (Richard), Erica Korns and fiancé Erik Anthony, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many



nieces, nephews and cousins, as well many friends and



neighbors.



He was a lifelong resident of Kettering, Ohio, and served honorably in the U.S. Army and, retired as a Systems Administrator for Kettering Police Department. An active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering, OH, in music groups and Vacation Bible School. He was a true "Storyteller."



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Wounded Warriors," Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or Emmanuel Lutheran Missions. Due to current COVID restrictions, a



"Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1 pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering, Ohio.

